Officer-involved shooting in Pocatello, suspect condition unknown; incident under investigation

POCATELLO, Idaho — An officer-involved shooting occurred on Friday evening in the 700 block of N. Harrison in Pocatello, following a reported physical disturbance.

Authorities say the incident unfolded around 5:22 PM when officers responded to a call regarding two males and a female involved in a confrontation.

Upon arriving at the scene at 5:25 PM, officers encountered a male subject armed with a knife.

During the interaction, officers discharged their weapons.

Emergency medical personnel implemented immediate life-saving measures on the suspect, who was subsequently transported by the Pocatello Fire Department to Portneuf Medical Center.

The suspect's condition is currently unknown.

All officers involved in the shooting were reported uninjured, and authorities confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force has been tasked with investigating the shooting.

Officials are asking for the community's patience as the investigation is underway and advise residents to avoid the area during this time.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

