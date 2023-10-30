Off-leash programs return to three Boise parks in November

With many of the fall sports leagues wrapping up their seasons comes the return of the off-leash program in three area parks.

Ann Morrison, Optimist, and Simplot are ready for the return of their four-legged friends.

The program returns to Ann Morrison Park and Optimist Youth Sports Complex on November 1 and will run through February 28.

Simplot Sports Complex will start on November 21 and run through February 15.

Parks will be open from sunrise to sunset.

Reminder to those heading to Ann Morrison - Together Treasure Valley Dog Island will be open throughout the season, but the seasonal draw-down of water in the surrounding ponds is underway. Signs will be posted warning of the dangers of unsafe ice as the temperatures drop. Please use caution and keep your poochies away from the banks.

Humans are reminded to be courteous and please pick up after their pets, being mindful of other park users.