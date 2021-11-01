Watch
Number of Oregon children in foster care drops steeply

Mayo Davison
Foster care agencies seeing more need, families continue to foster despite pandemic
Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 01, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of Oregon children in foster care has fallen nearly 20% since January 2020, the biggest prolonged decline on record.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state had the fewest children in state care at the end of September — just 5,552 — since at least 2006, the earliest year for which the state human services agency has data. That is down from 9,745 at the start of 2006 and from a more recent 2018 peak of nearly 7,900.

Child welfare leaders have worked since before the pandemic to place fewer children with foster families and in institutions by finding better ways to strengthen and support the families raising them.

