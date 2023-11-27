November 28 is Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that began in 2012 attempting to use the power of social media and technology to promote giving to charitable causes.

The event is held annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and is often considered the balance of the promoted consumerism of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday is the official kick-off to the end-of-the-year giving season in supporting non-profit organizations around the world.

In 2022, over $3 billion dollars was raised during the 24 hours of Giving Tuesday.

However, donations come in all forms, including direct monetary contributions, volunteer work, fundraising for a cause, supporting a business that gives proceeds (or portions of proceeds) to charity, donating goods and supplies, and even just performing random acts of kindness.

Locally in Boise, Giving Tuesday events are being held by Boise State Public Radio, the Idaho Foodbank, Boise Bicycle Project, Boise Basin Hunger Project, Wild Hearts Idaho, Camp Rainbow Gold, and many many more.