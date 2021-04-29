NOVA fifth-grade class collected snacks to donate to schools in the community

NAMPA, Idaho — On Wednesday, a fifth-grade class from Nampa Online Virtual Academy (NOVA) collected snacks for students across the valley.

“One of my friends a teacher from another school in the district mentioned that they were in need of some snacks and I mentioned that to my class and instantly asked what they can do about it,” said Courtney Craner the teacher of the fifth-grade students.

The class was accepting donations at Parkridge Elementary school to collect as many snacks as they could and store them inside the Traveling Table Mobile Food Pantry Truck.

Craner said the class also set up a GoFundMe and has raised more than $1,200 and plan to purchase snacks and distribute to the different schools in Nampa.

“This is the power of kids helping kids. For sure it’s been 100 percent them going on their own and making phone calls and going to businesses and they have accomplished far beyond what I would have been able to do by myself,” Craner said.

The snacks will be distributed to schools in the Nampa and Boise area sometime next week.

“One of the best parts of doing this is just to know that you’re doing good. Because it got to the point where it’s only a little thing until you get the entire truck full of food and it just makes you feel good that you’re able to do this with your classmates,” said Cammie Kiester a student in Craner’s fifth-grade class.

The students also created a video commercial to get the community to support the effort.