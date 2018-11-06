Note where to vote before heading to the polls today

With all the growth in the Treasure Valley, new precincts have been added and other locations adjusted. If you're headed to the polls to vote today, you should double check that you're usual voting location has not changed.

You can look up your polling location here or by calling 208-287-6860. You can also see a sample ballot at that website to assist you in researching your choices before you vote.

If you're wondering when the busy times of the day are going to be, here is a chart from two years ago that can be narrowed down by precinct.

The polls are open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and all voters must vote at their local polling location.