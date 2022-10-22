Northwest Nazarene Men's soccer closing in on Division II playoff berth

NAMPA, Idaho — With three games left in the season, Northwest Nazarene Men's soccer looks to close in on a Division II playoff berth. They sit at (10-3-2) on the season after a Loss to Montana State Billings on Saturday but look to turn the momentum around for the final stretch of the regular season.

“The record is great," head coach John Powell said. "Super proud of the boys but I think what you don’t see is all the hard work that the boys put in to get there. We’re extremely happy with where we are at but by no means are we satisfied.”

Their record isn't a surprise to them though, it is something that they had in mind all year.

"I just think overall it’s been something that we talked about," Powell said. "We thought we had really high aspirations, really high goals set for ourselves. And right now it’s kind of just come into fruition.”

Senior Jake Levine is one of the leading goal-scorers on the team. And he is just one goal away from breaking the all-time school record in both goals and points.

“Jake’s a fantastic person first in foremost," Powell said. "But he’s a great leader and he’s a fantastic goal scorer. He will break the record at some point.”