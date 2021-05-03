Northwest Nazarene University holding in-person commencement ceremonies this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) is holding its 105th Commencement Ceremony on May 8. The in-person ceremonies are being held outdoors on the NNU campus quad.

NNU says there are 272 graduate and professional studies students and 255 traditional undergraduate students who are part of the class of 2021.

The Graduate and Professional Studies ceremony will start at 1 p.m. and the Traditional Undergraduate ceremony will start at 4 p.m. There will also be an in-person Undergraduate Baccalaureate service on May 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the quad.

All in-person attendees for any of the ceremonies have to have a ticket and will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed, you can find more information about how to participate in those by clicking here.