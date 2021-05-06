Northside Blvd. interchange to fully open Sunday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — The Northside Boulevard interchange will be fully open to drivers on May 9 at 6 a.m. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) started construction on the interchange in July 2019 and will reopen on schedule, according to a news release.

The interchange has been replaced with a Single-Point Urban Interchange (SPUI) to accommodate more traffic and reduce delays. The SPUI includes a central traffic signal under I-84 that will direct all turns from a single point, new sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides of Northside Blvd, flattened on- and off-ramps for improved visibility and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of 6th Street and Northside Blvd.

ITD will open the new lanes of I-84 between the Karcher Interchange and Franklin Boulevard on May 11. Drivers will have three lanes in each direction and a new auxiliary lane between the ramps.

“ITD would like to thank the community for their patience during the construction of this important project,” said Mark Campbell, ITD Project Manager. “Heads up, there are still final cleanup activities in the area over the next few weeks as construction crews finish the project. We ask motorists to continue to slow down and pay attention in the work zone.”

ITD will hold a Facebook Live event on May 9 at 6 a.m. to celebrate the reopening of the interchange. You can watch that on their Facebook page.