Northern Idaho man charged with murder in girlfriend's death

ST. MARIES, Idaho — A northern Idaho man has been charged with murder after investigators found his longtime partner dead of a gunshot wound inside her home.

55-year-old John D. Dalton Jr. of Spirit Lake is being held on a $1 million bond on the first-degree murder charge. Online court records do not list an attorney for Dalton, and he has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea.

Police officers went to Tina Swor’s home on Monday evening at the request of her friends and family, who said they hadn’t heard from her for days. They found Swor’s body inside, with a close-range gunshot wound to the head.