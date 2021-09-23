Northern Idaho community college president terminated

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The board of trustees of a northern Idaho community college has fired the school's president in what one board member who opposed the move called 100% retaliation.

The board with a 3-2 vote Wednesday fired Rick MacLennan, ending his five-year term as president for North Idaho College. Board Chair Todd Banducci and two other board members didn't explain their votes to fire MacLennan.

The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities is investigating whether the college is still eligible for accreditation following complaints against Banducci for unprofessional behavior.

Board member Christie Wood said the firing was in retaliation for the complaints.