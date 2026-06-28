North Idaho man killed in highway e-bike crash

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is investigating an e-bike crash that killed a 35-year-old man from Spirit Lake.

A news release from the agency says that the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 26, along State Highway 41 near milepost 20, which is less than 1 mile outside of Spirit Lake in Bonner County.

Police said the man “was riding an electrically assisted bicycle when the rider lost control on the right shoulder and was thrown from the bicycle.” Emergency responders administered “life-saving efforts” to the man, but he died from his injuries, the release says.

The man has been identified, and his next of kin notified of his death, but police did not release his name on Saturday. They said he was wearing a motorcycle-style helmet at the time of the crash.

The highway was blocked for about three hours due to the crash, police said.