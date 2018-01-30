North Idaho elk set on highway robbery in front of police

On Saturday, January 27th Idaho State Police in Northern Idaho where dispatched to a group of elk causing some traffic problems on Highway 53 near the Washington/Idaho border.

While ISP is ordinarily calm and efficient in getting rid of vagrants, a cow elk refused to go on the run and seems intent on highway robbery.

While trying to clear the road, this elk burglar stuck its head into the window of the officer's car. The picture taken is now making its way around the internet.

Meanwhile, Michelle Janshen of Hauser, Idaho pulled over, so ISP had plenty of room to make the arrest, but also made sure she got the comical encounter on video.

The steadfast elk eventually decided to go on the lam without any harm being done.