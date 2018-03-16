Boise, ID - As the Treasure Valley grows so does the need for nonprofits, but many local organizations are facing challenges as they try to expand.

Nonprofits have a great message but getting that message out there can be hard.

"Overhead is expensive, and buildings are expensive," said Ciara Allen.

Allen at Life's Kitchen has helped hundreds of at-risk youth overcome adversity through their program. But as nonprofits aim to help others, they face challenges of their own.

"So one of our particular challenges is that our kitchen is really full. We can't take any more trainees or business because we are at our max capacity right now," Allen added.

Autumn Kersey runs a nonprofit known as the Treasure Valley Children's Theater in Meridian and Kersey is seeing a similar pattern.

"We can't keep up with the demand for our programs," Kersey said.

So what is a nonprofit in need going to do? Kersey said partnerships might be the solution. A route that more and more nonprofits are going because it helps them stretch their dollars.

"I think it's important for nonprofits to look for ways to work together and look for ways to share resources and share expenses," Allen explained.

Kersey agreed.

"If we work together chances are we are gonna be more successful in getting those dollars. We may have to make some compromises, but we ultimately achieve the goal of enriching our community," Kersey said.

Kersey added that collaborations bring the community together.