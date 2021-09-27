Nonprofit works to empower local Latinas

BOISE, Idaho — A local non-profit is working to bring Idaho Latinas together.

Mujeres Unidas de Idaho works to empower Latina women to take action on issues that impact them and the growing Hispanic and LatinX community.

"Our Latino community, our Hispanic community is growing," said Mariza Munoz, President of Mujeres Unidas de Idaho.

According to 2019 data from the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, the Hispanic and LatinX community makes up about 13% of Idaho's population.

Munoz says as the community grows, it's important to create spaces where members can have a voice--especially for women.

"It shows them they're not alone. People care for them and they can participate in issues with the community and interact with the community," Munoz explained. "(The are) hardworking women: taking care of their families, their husband, their kids, and working may be outside the home or being a homemaker. It's important for us to include them."

Mujeres Unidas de Idaho meets on the first Saturday of each month for a group activity, and it's all in Spanish. They do volunteer events, like picking up trash, and also teach the women to speak up about issues that matter to them. Right now because of COVID-19, health has been a topic of conversation within the group.

"It's important for us to bring new people to the table so they can take action on the issues that are affecting the Latino community in general," Munoz said. "We are promoting exercise, interaction with nature, being together with other women, and knowing resources that are in the community that is in the community."

The next meeting is scheduled for October 2.

En Español:

Una organización sin fines de lucro local está trabajando para unir a las mujeres latinas de Idaho.

Mujeres Unidas de Idaho se dedica para empoderar a las mujeres latinas y destacar los problemas que las afectan y a la comunidad hispana y latina.

"Nuestra comunidad latina e hispana está creciendo", dijo Mariza Muñoz, presidenta de Mujeres Unidas de Idaho.

Según un informe de 2019 de la Comisión de Asuntos Hispanos de Idaho, la población hispana de Idaho representa alrededor del 13%.

Muñoz dijo, que a medida que la población hispana crece, es importante crear espacios donde la comunidad puedan tener voz, especialmente para las mujeres.

"Les demuestra que no están solos. Las personas los cuidan y pueden participar en problemas con la comunidad e interactuar con la comunidad", explicó Muñoz. "(Son) mujeres trabajadoras: cuidar de sus familias, su marido, sus hijos y trabajar puede estar fuera del hogar o ser ama de casa. Es importante que los incluyamos".

La organización se reúne el primer sábado de cada mes, donde realiza actividades grupales en español. También organizan eventos de voluntariado, como recoger basura. El grupo se enfoca en enseñar a las mujeres a compartir sus problemas y en medio de la pandemia del COVID-19, la salud ha sido un tema de discusión

"Es importante para nosotros traer nuevas personas a la mesa para que puedan tomar medidas sobre los problemas que están afectando a la comunidad latina en general", explicó Muñoz. "Estamos promoviendo el ejercicio, la interacción con la naturaleza, estar juntos con otras mujeres y conocer los recursos que están en la comunidad que está en la comunidad".

La próxima reunión está programada para el 2 de octubre.