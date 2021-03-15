'No waste' lists helping Idahoans get vaccinated without wasting doses

MERIDIAN, Idaho — As of Monday, Idahoans ages 55-64 with at least one medical condition are eligible to get a dose. While many are still anxiously waiting for an appointment, some are changing their minds last minute, and not showing up for their time slot.

To prevent doses from going to waste, many have created "no waste" lists.

Crush the Curve Idaho is one of the providers in the Treasure Valley offering assistance in getting on a "no waste" list for vaccine doses.

“No one wants to see these vaccines go into the trash bin. We all know how important they are and a really important part of us crushing the curve is to be able to get people vaccinated,” Crush the Curve Executive Director Tina Upson said.

The list is meant to help people get a dose while making sure none are wasted.

“They are basically saying at the drop of a hat, ‘I'm willing to go wherever, in my county or whatever to be able to get one of these doses versus them going to the trash,’” Upson said.

When logging onto Crush the Curve or Vaccinate the 208’s website, a chat box will pop up asking if you need help finding an appointment and checking your eligibility. If your group is open, then you can make an appointment, if not you can ask to be put on the list.

“They can just request to be on the 'no waste' list there. They’re given a link to sign up and the process is pretty seamless,” Upson said.

Crush the Curve uses this "no waste" list if people don't show for appointments and share the list with providers they work with who have a similar issue.

“Some will give a link where we can sign up these individuals, so they are able to reach out to them. Also when we vaccinate, we're able to draw from those same lists as well,” Upson said.

With vaccine supply being more consistent, it's still recommended to not double book appointments because that could also lead to wasting vaccine doses.

“The downstream, the ripple effect of that is you run that risk of leaving these providers with the potential vaccine that is going to end up in the trash can, and it's just not what’s best overall," Upson said. "I would say try to have more faith in the fact that we have a more constant, consistent supply chain, and if you get an appointment, just hold that appointment versus jumping around.”