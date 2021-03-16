No-waste list for COVID-19 vaccine available at Boise State clinic

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University is working to help more people get the COVID-19 vaccine at its on-campus clinic. The clinic is located in the Campus School Building near the Brady Street Garage and is open to anyone currently eligible for the vaccine.

If you are not eligible yet but want to receive the vaccine, the clinic has a daily no-waste list you can sign up for. The list is opened before the clinic opens at 8 a.m. and closes after 20 people sign up to receive the vaccine.

#BoiseState's COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is open and ready to serve our campus and community.



The clinic follows @IDHW prioritization guidelines and is a @CDCgov enrolled COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider.



Learn more and schedule an appointment: https://t.co/5Vh2cSdRF7 pic.twitter.com/x6UIwGOEVI — Boise State University (@BoiseState) March 16, 2021

The clinic's site manager says the goal right now is to get as many vaccines out as possible, with the potential to expand capacity in the future.

"One of the big things we're planning is we're going to have a mass vaccination clinic as soon as we have enough vaccines from the Central District Health," said Jason Carter, Vaccination Clinical Manager for the clinic. "So we're beginning planning stages of that and that will be at our ExtraMile Arena where they have the space and logistics to handle 2,000 vaccines or more in a single day."

Vaccine appointments can be made online and no walk-ins will be accepted. Click here for more information on how to sign up for an appointment or get on the no-waste list for the Boise State Vaccine Clinic.