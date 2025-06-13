‘No Kings’ protests scheduled across Idaho during Saturday's military parade

IDAHO — "No Kings” protests are set to take place in hundreds of cities across the U.S. on Saturday, including more than a dozen in Idaho. Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration and parade in Washington D.C., which also coincides with Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the “No Kings” website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

In Idaho, protests are planned in Boise, Nampa, Twin Falls, Moscow, and more. Boise's protest will be held at the Idaho State Capitol and is scheduled to have entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m., followed by speeches at 1 p.m.

Idaho protest locations:

Boise — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Idaho State Capitol

— 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Idaho State Capitol Nampa — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nampa City Hall

— 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Nampa City Hall Weiser — 10 a.m. to noon, NW Corner of Hwy 95 and East Main Street

— 10 a.m. to noon, NW Corner of Hwy 95 and East Main Street McCall — 10 a.m. to noon, Veteran's Park

— 10 a.m. to noon, Veteran's Park Twin Falls — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Twin Falls Courthouse

— 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Twin Falls Courthouse Hailey — 10 a.m. to noon, Hop Porter Park

— 10 a.m. to noon, Hop Porter Park Pocatello — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caldwell Park/Bannock County Courthouse

— 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Caldwell Park/Bannock County Courthouse Idaho Falls — 4 to 6 p.m., Japanese Friendship Garden

— 4 to 6 p.m., Japanese Friendship Garden Moscow — 1 to 3 p.m., Ghormley Park

— 1 to 3 p.m., Ghormley Park Coeur d'Alene — Noon to 3 p.m., U.S. Route 96 northbound

— Noon to 3 p.m., U.S. Route 96 northbound Salmon — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Bear Fountain

Event organizers note that a "core principle" of the No Kings events is nonviolence, adding that all participants should work to de-escalate any confrontations and should not bring weapons of any kind to the events, including those that are legally permitted.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff released a statement on Wednesday regarding the planned demonstrations, "If you choose to participate in a protest or counter-protest in our community, we ask that you do so peacefully, respectfully, and lawfully. While we support your right to free speech, actions such as violence, destruction of property, or assaults on others, including law enforcement, are not protected expressions and will be met with appropriate legal response."