No. 9 Yotes make a 14-point comeback to continue their undefeated streak, beating Montana Tech 27-24

CALDWELL, Idaho — After being down by 14 points at halftime, the College of Idaho Yotes pulled off a comeback to beat Montana Tech 27-24 in Caldwell.

After coming out of the gates slow, the Yotes fired back to start the second half. The Yotes scored on their first possession, then forced a Montana Tech punt, and scored again on their second possession of the half.

The two teams went back and forth, including a 75-yard touchdown by Andy Peters to Brock Richardson.

With under two minutes left, Montana Tech went up 24-21 with a field goal. The Yotes needed to drive down the field to at least get a field goal, but after multiple completions by Andy Peters, Hunter Gilbert broke free for a 22-yard touchdown run. It was a memorable moment in his football career.

“It may be at the top," Gilbert said. "To win the game at this moment 6-0, and just keep the momentum going, it’s a great feeling.”

Montana Tech was ranked in the top 20 before coming to Caldwell, so Yotes head coach Mike Moroski knew it would be a rough game.

“Montana tech’s a great football team and we knew that was the case," Moroski said. "And to beat a really good team after being 14-down, it was back-and-forth slugfest, all we needed was a break in there and we kind of got one."

Before the year, Andy Peters transferred to the College of Idaho from Boise State to be able to compete in games like this one.

"This is one that I won't forget and this is one that I’m just so proud of our guys," Peters said. "We knew it was going to be a dog fight, we knew we were going to have to scrap. We didn’t know it was going to be exactly like that, but we just adapt, and we just come out and kick butt.”

The Yotes are on a bye next week but travel to Montana Western on the 22nd.

