NNU welcomes students back Friday

NAMPA, Idaho — On Friday, Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) welcomed back students, and a staff member says they will keep a close eye on the COVID-19 pandemic.

NNU said the campus has a little under 300 new students. Brad Kurtz-Shaw who serves as the school's Vice President of Campus Affairs spoke about the COVID-19 safety plan.

“We are going to actually do surveillance testing in the first two weeks. As we bring people back to campus. Everybody on-campus, faculty staff, all of our students will be contributing saliva samples daily to make sure what’s going on on campus. That’s our primary intervention," Kurtz said.

The campus encourages students to use a mask to stay safe and recommend vaccination. Kurtz said right now they have about a 90 percent rate of faculty and staff that have received the vaccine.

“Our numbers aren’t complete as students are coming in and we are getting more information from them. I think I would that our students are vaccinated about 60 to 65 percent rate and more are getting vaccinated every day," Kurtz said. The campus says it will host a vaccination clinic on Monday, August 30 and staff encourages students to contact health care providers if they have any questions about the vaccine.

In a press release, the campus president said the school is excited for the new school year.