NNU robotics vision lab awarded $101,000 grant to continue research on harvesting robot

NAMPA, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University’s Robotics Vision Lab was awarded a $101,000 grant by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

With this grant, faculty and staff working in the NNU Physics and Engineering program will continue research on their harvest robot project.

NNU faculty and students worked to create OrBot over the last several years. The robot has been gaining national attention and has the potential to change how fruit is harvested according to NNU.

“This grant will help our engineering students continue to improve the performance of the fruit harvesting robot named OrBot that we have designed and built,” said Duke Bulanon, NNU professor of engineering. “It will be beneficial in helping us continue to move forward with this project as we strive to meet the agricultural needs in our local area.”

