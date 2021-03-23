NNU planning in-person graduation ceremonies

NAMPA, Idaho — Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) announced Tuesday it will celebrate all 2021 graduates at in-person ceremonies on May 8. The ceremonies will happen outdoors on the NNU Brandt Center Lawn.

All in-person attendees must have a ticket and will be required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed, according to a news release.

NNU announced in January that students will have class in-person for the spring semester. The university updated its COVID-19 safety guidelines to allow for face-to-face learning. As part of the plan, all students and staff are asked to take saliva screenings twice a week to test for the coronavirus.

The Graduate and Professional Studies ceremony will start at 1 p.m. and the Traditional Undergraduate ceremony will start at 4 p.m.