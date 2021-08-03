NNU and Mexican Consulate in Boise form partnership for education program

BOISE, Idaho — The Consulate of Mexico in Boise and Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) in Nampa are coming together to provide a new education resource for Idaho’s Mexican community.

“NNU signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mexican Consulate in Boise to become one of their windows, they got a program through the Mexican government where they provide windows or opportunities for Mexicans in the local community and through all the circumscriptions the consulate serves to provide resources,” said Mark Wheeler, Vice President for External Relations of NNU. “There’s a medical window, there’s an educational window, accounting, and finance window.”

NNU Signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) education program between Consulate of Mexico in Boise and NorthWest Nazarene University.

The program called Ventanillas de Orientacion Educativa (Window of Education) aims to empower people looking to take the next step in their education.

“Whether these are folks who are entering higher ed for the first time, folks trying to explore options not just in the private educational sector but in the public sector, certificate programs, continuing education all sorts of things available to members of the Mexican community in Southern Idaho and the consulate’s footprint. We want to be a part of helping provide those resources,” Wheeler said.

The free program is expected to start in late August and NNU will meet monthly with participants.

In a press released Mexican Consulate in Boise Head Counsel Ricardo Gerardo Higuera said,

“I am sure this partnership between the Consulate of Mexico in Boise and the prestigious Northwest Nazarene University will strengthen one of the most important programs of the Government of Mexico to support the Mexican community in the United States of America,” Gerardo Higuera said.“[It] will be so beneficial to our Mexican Nationals in our Consular Circumscription.”

Gerardo Higuera told Idaho News 6 in Spanish, they aim to take the program mobile to reach remote and rural areas. The program could also benefit students by providing information on scholarships available.

The Consulate of Mexico in Boise serves Idaho, including 33 counties in Montana, four counties in Oregon, and one county in Nevada.

The partnership runs through December with hopes of continuing it next year as well.

“We’re just really excited about the opportunity to serve that vital part of our community and also be in partnership with the Mexican consulate,” Wheeler said.