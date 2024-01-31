Watch Now
News

Actions

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocks enforcement of HB 71

Idaho Statehouse
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Idaho Statehouse
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 19:55:31-05

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is blocking enforcement of HB 71, a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender people under 18 until a ruling is given.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the ACLU of Idaho called the Ninth Circuit decision a victory for families and transgender youth.

Paul Carlos Southwick, the ACLU of Idaho Legal Director, said, “We celebrate alongside transgender youth and their families throughout Idaho who will continue to have access to the health care they need and deserve.”

HB 71 bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and certain surgeries if they are used to affirm the gender of transgender people under 18, and threatens medical providers who provide this widely accepted care with a felony conviction and up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights