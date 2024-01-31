Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocks enforcement of HB 71

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is blocking enforcement of HB 71, a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender people under 18 until a ruling is given.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the ACLU of Idaho called the Ninth Circuit decision a victory for families and transgender youth.

Paul Carlos Southwick, the ACLU of Idaho Legal Director, said, “We celebrate alongside transgender youth and their families throughout Idaho who will continue to have access to the health care they need and deserve.”

HB 71 bans puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and certain surgeries if they are used to affirm the gender of transgender people under 18, and threatens medical providers who provide this widely accepted care with a felony conviction and up to 10 years in prison.