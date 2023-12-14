Watch Now
Night Skiing returns to Bogus this weekend

and Pink Creek Express and Superior Express lifts open, too
Posted at 5:04 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 19:07:19-05

Bogus Basin announced that Night Skiing will start this weekend.

Front-side night operations are scheduled to begin on Friday, December 15 - leaving the area open until 10:00pm nightly.

In addition to extending operation hours, Saturday operations will expand lift access, adding the Pine Creek Express and Superior Express chairlifts to daily offerings. This brings the total number of lifts to eight, allowing for increased access to intermediate and advanced trails on the backside of the mountain.

Night skiers will also enjoy improved visibility on both the Showcase and Alpine runs, as lights were replaced over the summer, allowing for 200 acres of lit terrain for all skill levels.

Due to drier weather, mountain operations continue with snowmaking.

For more information, please head to the Bogus Basin website.

