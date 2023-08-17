Nicole McKay selected as Office of Police Accountability Director

BOISE, Idaho — Pending official confirmation at next week's Boise City Council meeting, the Mayor's office has announced that Nicole McKay has been selected as the new Office of Police Accountability Director.

McKay's experience as Chief of Staff and Chief Deputy for former AG, Lawrence Wasden, and as chief legal counsel to the Director of the Board for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare led to her selection.

McKay earned her JD at Gonzaga University School of Law and serves on many community boards.

In a news release issued by the city, McKay released the following statement:

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Boise as Director of the Office of Police Accountability. The OPA plays a crucial role in promoting transparency, accountability and community trust within our law enforcement agency and I am committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and fairness in fulfilling that role. I am dedicated to collaborating with our police department and community to implement effective strategies that address concerns, enhance communication, and establish a transparent framework of accountability that benefits everyone.”

The selection of McKay is supported by Mayor McLean, BCC President Jimmy Hallyburton, and BCC President Pro Tem Patrick Bageant.

Upon council confirmation, McKay will take over leadership of OPA from Interim Director Nicole Schaefer in early September.

