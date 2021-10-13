Watch
Gov. Brad Little was joined by students from Skyview High School in Nampa inside the statehouse Wednesday morning where he signed the "Next Steps” proclamation supporting students to apply for college.
Gov. Little
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 13, 2021
October is typically the time of year where high school seniors start to fill out college applications and “Next Steps Idaho” helps bring awareness to the resources available for all of Idaho's graduating seniors and adults applying for college.

According to the State Board of Education, one of the most important tools outlined in the proclamation is Apply Idaho which has an abundance of tools and tips to make the college application process easier.

“October is an important month on our academic calendar because high school seniors throughout our state are using Apply Idaho on the State Board of Education’s website to submit their college applications,” President Liebich said. “We want to make sure high school students and parents are aware of Apply Idaho, in part because they can submit their applications free of charge and the Governor’s proclamation helps us get the word out.”

To visit Apply Idaho, click here.

