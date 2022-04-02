New video board highlights a banner week for Boise State athletics

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium will have a big new addition this fall as Boise State plans to install a huge new video screen above the south endzone.

Melaleuca a privately held health product manufacturer in Idaho Falls gave the biggest gift in school history, $4.5 million for a new video screen that will be 120 feet wide and 50 feet tall.

Largest video board in the Mountain West ➡️ COMING SOON



Thanks to Melaleuca's generous gift of $4.5M, the largest one-time facility gift in the history of Boise State Athletics, the new south end zone video board will be roughly 120 x 50 feet 👀



📰: https://t.co/wLkXwZ0jSK pic.twitter.com/Kz6utk8unJ — Boise State Broncos (@BroncoSports) March 31, 2022

The video board still needs to be approved by the State Board of Education in April but pending that fans can look forward to a big edition sometime next fall.

“I’m excited," said Boise State fan Ben Womer. "What do you think Luke?" "It is going to be really cool to watch the games next year, I'm excited too," replied Luke.

We chatted with these fans at a Boise Softball game as the Broncos started the season 26-5 and were on a ten-game winning streak, but a rough start against UNLV as the Runnin' Rebels scored seven runs before the Broncos even got to bat led to a 9-0 loss in five innings.

Final.



See you tomorrow at 4 PM, Bronco Nation! 💞#WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/yNtf3NRJib — Boise State Softball (@BroncoSportsSB) April 2, 2022

Still, Boise State reached their highest ranking in school history cracking the top 25, the Broncos have two more games against UNLV at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

"It has been awesome we have pretty much gone to all the basketball games, football games even soccer," said Womer. "All our teams have been pretty good, it’s fun definitely a competitive school in every sport.”

The Boise State gymnastics team got their highest score ever at regionals with a 196.445, but it was not enough to advance as BSU finished in fourth.

The Broncos also did not have any individual advance and that ends the magnificent career of Emily Muhlenhaupt a three-time All-American on the bars.

Recap today's actions at regionals in the story below ⤵️https://t.co/MyrRGXn1DZ — Boise State Gymnastics (@BroncoSportsGYM) March 31, 2022

Former Broncos also came back to impress NFL scouts at Boise State's Pro Day, Khalil Shakir was able to improve by four inches in the vertical leap from his score at the combine.

Shakir also performed an extensive workout running routes for the scouts, Shakir is projected to be drafted somewhere around the third round.

The current Boise State football team will finish spring camp next Saturday with their annual Blue-Orange Scrimmage.

Boise State also received an honor as one of six teams recognized for their NIL program, the NCAA made a new change this year that allows players to profit from their name, image and likeness.