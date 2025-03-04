New telehealth services from Planned Parenthood available in Idaho

IDAHO — Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky (PPGNHAIK) has launched a new Virtual Health Center, offering telehealth services across Idaho. This initiative aims to bridge the gap for Idaho residents facing significant hurdles in accessing reproductive health care due to state restrictions.

Through the Virtual Health Center, patients can connect with providers via a secure video platform to discuss a range of services, including birth control, emergency contraception, pregnancy planning, gender-affirming care, menopause support, and STI testing and treatment. The move is particularly beneficial for those in rural or remote areas who find traveling to a physical health center difficult.

“Idaho’s legislative landscape creates non-medically necessary barriers for those seeking comprehensive reproductive care,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of PPGNHAIK. “By launching our new Virtual Health Center, we’re working to meet Idahoans where they are, allowing them to make informed health decisions without having to physically navigate one of the most hostile environments in the nation.”

Gibron emphasized the convenience the telehealth service brings, stating, “Telehealth brings our health experts right to people’s screens, providing them with the support and services they need, whether it’s from their couch or car. Our goal is to connect every Idahoan to compassionate, high-quality health care — whenever and wherever they need it.”

Patients can access the Virtual Health Center by visiting Planned Parenthood’s main search page, entering their state or zip code, and selecting "telehealth". Virtual health appointments are available every Wednesday with same-day availability.

For more information, visit plannedparenthood.org/health-center.