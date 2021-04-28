New superintendent selected for West Ada School District

IDAHO — On Tuesday, The West Ada School District Board of Trustees voted to select Dr. Derek R. Bub as the district’s new superintendent.

In a 5-0 vote, the board selected Dr. Bub out of 3 other candidates who included Bret Heller current Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the West Ada School District, Wendy Johnson the Superintendent of Kuna School District, and Samuel Y. Jarman Superintentof Alpine School District in Utah.

“I believe Dr. Bub is a brilliant instructional leader who consistently challenges the status quo has proven progressive leadership skills are well suited to continue and expand upon the legacy of quality education in the West Ada School District and, maximize the educational experience for all students,” said Sheena Buffi a Board of Trustee for Zone 3.

The board enter in an executive session for a few hours before returning and selecting Dr. Bub, who has served as Principal at Centennial High School since 2019 and has been with the West Ada School District since 2017 when he served as the Assistant Principal at Mountain View High School according to the school district.

"I am extremely thankful to our Board of Trustees and the ISBA for their hard work and dedication to our school district throughout this process," said Dr. Bub. "I am incredibly honored to lead and serve West Ada School District in partnership with our wonderful community, spectacular teachers, and amazing students.

During the meeting, the board said the district sent out a survey to get input from the community on what qualities they would like to see in a superintendent and got about 4,458 responses. The results showed 50 percent parents or caregivers, 21 percent employees, 26 percent students and 3 percent other according to the board.

Dr. Bub will replace current superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Ranells who submitted her resignation in January. Rannells will serve as the superintendent until June 30 with the plan for Dr. Bub to begin on July 1.

