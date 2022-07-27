New splash pad opens in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Just in time for the high temperatures, a new splash pad is opening up in Nampa. The ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning, just before temperatures hit 100.

The splash pad, located in Orah Brandt park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new addition is part of phase 2 of what's a 3-phase construction plan at the park. At the time of completion, the park will also include picnic shelters, disc golf, pickleball courts, swimming pool and baseball and soccer fields across 30 acres.

The park is located at the intersection of Franklin blvd. and Cherry ln.