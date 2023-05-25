New splash pad opens at Molenaar Park

BOISE, ID — There's a new way for kids to cool down in Southwest Boise.

On Wednesday, a new splash pad opened up at Molenaar Park. Mayor Lauren McLean, members of the Boise City Council and other city leaders were at the park this afternoon to dedicate the new feature.

“Splash pads are one of the most requested amenities in our neighborhood and community parks, so it’s exciting to dedicate this project and open it for use,” said Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “With the opening of the nearby skate park in the coming months, there will truly be something for everyone here at Molenaar Park in Southwest Boise – it is one of the premier parks within our system.”

The water for the attraction comes from an on-site freshwater deep well. After running through the splash pad, the water is recycled to the park's pond, then recycled again to irrigate the grass and landscaped areas.

The splash pad at Molenaar Park will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Labor Day.

