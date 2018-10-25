New school approved to fight overcrowding in Meridian

10:16 PM, Oct 24, 2018

The application for annexation and rezone of property to build a new high school in Meridian was approved Tuesday. District representatives say it's a huge milestone to fight overcrowding.

MERIDIAN - The Meridian City Council approved West Ada School District's annexation and re-zone application for Owyhee High School.

The district can move forward with the process of building the school at Ustick and McDermott roads.
  

The conditions of approval do need to be finalized a and building permit needs to be obtained but a district spokesperson says the construction of Owyhee High School is on it's way.
  
Two of the high schools are overcrowded at this time.

"So it will be built like our other high schools for 1800 students and it will relieve overcrowding at Eagle High School and Rocky Mountain High School. Those two high schools are overcrowded at this time," said Joe Yochum, assistant superintendent of operations, West Ada School District. 

The district has almost 40,000 students. 

Owyhee high school has a planned capacity of eighteen hundred students. 

The goal is to open the school in 2021. 

