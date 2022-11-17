New Ridge to Rivers interactive map lets users check real-time trail conditions

BOISE, Idaho — Those looking to do some winter recreating up in the Boise Foothills have a new online interactive map they can use to get updates and check specific trail conditions on the Ridge to Rivers website.

The new feature shows the conditions of trails in the Ridge to Rivers system, allowing users to make better decisions about the trails they want to use and when they should use them.

According to a press release from the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, trail conditions will be updated regularly by Ridge to Rivers trail team members to provide accurate reports during the winter months.

The map will detail trails that should be avoided, trails that are frozen and acceptable for use and trails that are dry and can continue to be enjoyed.

Using muddy trails is the leading cause of damage to trails in the Boise Foothills due to the high clay content in the soil. This damage leads to problems like trail widening, rutting and erosion.

You can find more information on the new map, as well as important trail updates on the Ridge to Rivers website.