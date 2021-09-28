New required amenities open at BOI for upcoming classification

BOISE, Idaho — Passengers at the Boise Airport will notice new amenities past the security checkpoint as part of the requirements to be a medium hub airport. BOI says that classification is coming later this year.

The new amenities include a service relief area, lactation room and a remodel of the family restroom. The service animal relief area and lactation room are required by the FAA for medium hub airports.

The total construction cost for all three projects was about $165,000 and BOI says it was paid for with airport passenger facility charge funds.

"The Boise Airport understands that our passengers have many different needs when traveling. These additions provide more options for our passengers and assist with our efforts to improve the passenger experience for everyone at the Boise Airport,” said Airport Director Rebecca Hupp.

The lactation room includes a sink for handwashing, a changing station and a chair. This dedicated room replaced the Mamava lactation pod, which was moved to a pre-security location.

The service animal relief area offers pets a space to relieve themselves on artificial grass. Passengers will no longer need to leave the terminal and pass through security again. The room includes free waste bags, a hose for washing away liquid into a drain below the artificial turf and a sink for handwashing.

The Boise Airport announced earlier this year it will be preparing to become a medium hub airport. Data shows BOI was the 61st busiest airport in 2020 with 992,342 people getting on or off a plane. For several years, passenger traffic at BOI has grown faster than the national average.

The FAA classifies airports based on their size relative to the overall national system. Airports that handle .25 to 1% of the country's annual commercial passenger enplanements are classified as medium hubs.