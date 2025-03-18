New report highlights affordable housing crisis in Idaho

IDAHO — Idaho is facing a significant housing crisis, with a new report highlighting a shortage of more than 24,000 affordable and available rental homes for the state's lowest-income renters.

The study, released by the Idaho Asset Building Network and the National Low Income Housing Coalition, reveals that there is only one affordable rental home available for every three low-income households in Idaho. According to the report, the state's lowest-income renters primarily consist of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Despite differences in size, both Ada County, Idaho’s most populous county, and Clark County, the least populous, face similar housing challenges. Around half of the renter households in both counties are cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their income on rent.

“Idahoans across the state are feeling the squeeze of high rents and a lack of affordable homes across the state,” said IABN Policy Director Kendra Knighten. “Whether you’re in Ada County or Clark County, rent is taking up a growing share of household income, leaving families struggling to get by. If we don’t act now, we risk losing the very people who make our communities strong — like our teachers, nurses, service workers, and young families who simply can’t afford to stay.”

With a significant portion of their earnings dedicated to rent, these households are often compelled to drastically cut back on essential needs. Many families are reducing their food intake, skipping medical care, and struggling to afford transportation costs.

For more information and to access the full report, click here.