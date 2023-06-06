New Red Cross blood donation center opens in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — The Red Cross opened a blood donation center in Nampa on Monday, serving donors in the western Treasure Valley.

There are now two donation centers in the Treasure Valley, in addition to the one in Boise.

The center currently has eight beds and their plan is to more than double that number to 17.

On Monday, Idaho News 6 met with some of the first donors, who say they were excited to donate their blood.

“I was afraid my blood pressure would be too high cause I was so excited about getting in here today,” said Tamara Avermann.

Blood donations are essential for many medical processes. The center stresses the importance of platelets, which are found in blood and help with the clotting process.

People going through chemotherapy can have lower platelet counts so blood donations can help them.

“I'm not an athlete, I’m not a beauty pageant winner, there’s nothing wonderful about me but what god gave me," Avermann said. "And he gave me these platelets to give.”

For more information on the new center, visit the Red Cross website.

