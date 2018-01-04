New recycling rules don't allow certain types of plastic

Fair
Republic Services is forced to make changes to their recycling program and that mean changes to what you can put in your blue bins.
The City of Boise said that the decision was made by a processing plant overseas. The plant put new restrictions on the types of plastics they will accept.
In Boise, they will still accept all plastics until April.
In other parts of Ada County, plastics with the numbers 3 through 7 are no longer accepted. 1 and 2 are still accepted.
To check the number of plastic you have, the information can typically be found on the bottom of the plastic in the middle of a triangle.
If you do not live in Boise plastic numbers 3-7 must be thrown in the trash until they find a solution.