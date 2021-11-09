Watch
New playground in Boise draws families to Molenaar Park

Posted at 8:49 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 22:49:06-05

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, a new playground in Boise drew local families to enjoy the new features.

Boise Parks and Recreation announced the playground is now open at Molenaar Park located on Maple Grove Road.

“This is our first time actually coming to the park,” said Damian Tanner, Boise resident. “I’ve seen an ad on Facebook for the new playground and we picked up the kids from school and came to check it out.”

Boise and Parks Rec said the playground is one of the largest in their park system and is designed for children of all abilities.

“My son looked at the pictures and wanted to come and check it out. I brought him to see what it looks like,” said Selina Mata, Boise resident.

The playground includes a merry-go-round, zip line, swings, and climbing amenities for children.

For more information on the playground click here.

