New Path Community Housing to help the homeless in Boise

Boise - An apartment complex being built for the homeless in downtown Boise is nearing completion and is set to open sometime this fall.

The New Path Community Housing Project will have 41 units but thanks to a collaborative effort by several different partners this new home for the homeless will also attempt to help in other ways.

Terry Reilly Health Services will have an office inside the building and will provide on-site social services, medical treatment and life skills training for people who have fallen on hard times.

"I am a Marine Corps Veteran and I live on the street," said Justin Davis. "The chances of getting an apartment is zero to nothing."

Crews from Pacific West Builders are working on the inside of the building to get it ready for future residents, the building will feature a computer station, community room and laundry rooms.

Because as the price of rent continues to grow in Boise Justin Davis believes that will force more people onto the street.

"A person with low income or on a fixed income is going to be homeless," said Davis. "There is no way they can afford to rent anything."

The New Path Community Housing is Idaho's first, housing first model with the intention of saving lives while also saving the community money.

The Ada County Housing Authority has also begun accepting pre-applications for low rent public housing and multifamily waiting lists.

That started on August 20, for more information click here.