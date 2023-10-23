New park planned for Boise's Basque Block

BOISE, Idaho — A new park is planned for Boise's Basque Block.

The vision is to turn a 0.21-acre parcel located on the corner of Grove St. and 6th St. into a space that will, "connect people to the multi-cultural and historic richness of one of Boise's oldest neighborhoods."

The site was purchased by Capital City Development Corp. in 2021. It's currently a parking lot.

Capital City Development Corp. 521 W. Grove Street is the site of the new park. Photo Courtesy: Capital City Development Corp.

Capital City Development Corp. says they are leading the development of the park in partnership with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. When completed, Parks and Recreation will take ownership.

The Boise City Department of Arts & History is inviting artists to apply to design the public art piece. The department says Idaho artists are strongly encouraged to apply.

The selected artist will have $300,000 to complete to project. The application deadline is October 31.