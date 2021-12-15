New park coming to northwest Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A new park is coming to northwest Boise after the Boise City Council approved year-end funding at Tuesday's noon council meeting.

The park sits on a 1.4-acre parcel of land off Gary Lane and the land is already owned by the city, according to a news release. The park's location addresses the City of Boise's goal for everyone to have a park within a 10-minute walk from their home.

“We, as a city and a department, are committed to making sure everyone has access to the physical and mental health benefits of living close to a park, and investments like this prove that to be true,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “This particular park has a huge impact on our 10-minute goal, as it sits within a 10-minute walk for more than 1,000 Boiseans.”

Boise Parks and Recreation expects the park to include irrigation, parking and pathways, but the master plan is not finished yet. The release says city staff will talk with residents about park design and amenities to help determine what best serves the neighborhood and surrounding community.