New open space advocacy group forms in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, another group has formed in Boise advocating for open space.

The Boise Open Space Alliance (BOSA) formed when a group of neighbors in southwest Boise started getting concerned about proposed development near their neighborhood.

"A bunch of kind of regular folks who thought, "You know what we have some concerns about what might be happening around us" and wanted to get together and see what we can do to protect our neighborhood that we have," BOSA President Gregg Russell said.

Their main concerns are open space and a proposed rezoning around the Boise Airport. We'll have more information on this proposal as it continues to develop. The group's other concerns include infrastructure to keep up with development and fire issues.

"I think going forward what we'd like to do is be able to have some conversations and really have the city consider about where they're going to have open space for residents," Russell said.

The people who formed this group live in southwest Boise, which isn't actually part of the City of Boise, so they don't have representation on Boise City Council. Southwest Boise is part of the area of impact, an area Boise could annex into the city, but right now it's unincorporated Ada County.

"It's really an awkward spot being not part of the city but being affected by the decisions that the city actually makes," Russell said.