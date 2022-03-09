New nonstop flight to Hollywood Burbank coming to Boise Airport

A nonstop flight from Boise Airport to Hollywood Burbank will begin in spring 2022.

Officials with Avelo Airlines and the Boise Airport announced the new nonstop service will begin in May, with the inaugural flight May 24 and full-service beginning May 27. Tickets for the one-way service will begin at $59 per ticket.

Avelo Airlines

"You're going to have that convenience factor of a non-stop, being at a smaller airport in the LA area, where you're going to easily be able to get to your destination," said Courtney Goff, communications manager for the Avelo Airlines. "Plus Avelo is low fares, we're starting at $59 one-way."

The flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays on Avelo's Boeing Next-Generation 737-800.

"In the convention world, if you have more lift, as they call it, you're more attractive city for conventions, for tourist, and for commerce," said Bill Connors with the Chamber of Commerce.