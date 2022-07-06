New map shows available cooling spaces throughout Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Our Path Home, in collaboration with local partners, has released a map of cooling spaces in the community that can help residents beat the heat during the warm summer months.

The locations on the map will serve those experiencing homelessness and others who need a space to cool off between July 6 and August 31.

Our Path Home A map of cooling locations for those who need a place to escape the heat this summer.

For more information on what to expect at each location, as well as the resources that will be offered, click here.

In addition, Our Path Home team and their local partners are in need of reusable water bottles, bottled water, sunscreen and cooling rags. If you'd like to donate, email info@ourpathhome.com

The City of Boise Parks and Recreation, the Boise Library departments, Interfaith Sanctuary, Corpus Christi House, Cathedral of the Rockies and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA have all partnered on the project.