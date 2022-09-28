New look Boise State Broncos prepare to defend their Mountain West Championship

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State had a banner year last season winning the Mountain West regular season, winning the Mountain West Conference Tournament and earning themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

However, this years team looks a lot different after losing Abu Kigab to graduation, Mladen Armus went back to Europe and Emmanuel Akot transferred to Western Kentucky, but BSU has experience returning and a host of new players ready to contribute.

"I’m super excited," said sophomore Tyson Degenhart. "It is a new team, new roles and new group of guys so we just have to forge a new identity compared to last year."

Boise State brought in four players that will likely make an impact this year, including true freshman Sadraque Nganga who grew up in Angola, Nganga played high school basketball in Arizona and he's the highest rated recruit in BSU history as a four star recruit.

He's part of a class that brings length, athleticism and physicality to the Broncos to go along with the experience of returners Marcus Shaver Jr, Tyson Degenhart, Max Rice and Naje Smith.

"I think that is kind of the signature of the Mountain West you have to have some athleticism," said Rice. "As we build this, that’s a great thing to have but I think the beauty of is we are big and athletic, but we haven’t lost that skill."

The other three recruits bring experience with junior Chibuzo Agbo coming in from Texas Tech, senior Mohamed Sylla transferring from Detroit Mercer and Jace Whiting is a freshman from Burley who just finished his mormon mission.

"Mo he’s going to be a great rim protector for us, Chibuzo is going to be a really great three man for us and Jace comes with a lot of maturity," said Degenhart. "Sadraque can play two through four, can handle the ball and shoot the three so he can be really dynamic for us this year."

The next month will be critical for the Broncos as they try to gel as a team with all these new pieces, the season starts on November 9 at home against South Dakota State, but the Broncos have a tough non-conference which includes a home game against Washington State, at Texas A&M and they will also play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

"That’s our goal to repeat, but it all starts within and us believing in that," said Degenhart. "I think we have a group that believes in ourselves and will work towards winning a Mountain West championship, we have all we need in the locker room now it is just time for us to put it all together."