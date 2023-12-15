New 'linear' park coming to West Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Residents in West Boise will soon get to enjoy a new park.

The City of Boise has now approved funding for the project.

The so-called 'linear park' will run along West Goddard Road across the street from Capital High School. The three-acre park will feature 2,800 feet of pathway, a transit stop and pollinator-friendly landscaping.

City of Boise Goddard Linear Park Master Plan



The property, which runs along Settlers Canal, was donated by the Settlers Irrigation District in July of 2022.

The new park will better connect Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve to Spaulding Ranch, two parks managed by the city of Boise.

In a statement, Mayor Lauren Mclean writes, “This improvement project is a testament to our community partnerships, neighborhood involvement, and the desire to preserve open space in all parts of Boise.”

The city says the project will put an additional 685 households within a 10-minute walk to a park.

The work is expected to cost $2,063,718. The money comes from the $10 million Open Spaces levy passed by Boise Voters in 2015.

The city will now work to solidify contracts and a timeline for construction.

