New LED lights at Albertsons Stadium will 'Light the Blue' for marked events

BOISE, Idaho — This summer, Albertsons Stadium had a system of LED lights installed, and one of the intended uses is to help celebrate and mark monumental moments and events for Boise State Athletics.

For starters, Boise State will 'Light the Blue' on the evening before all Boise State Football home games. The stadium will also go blue immediately following any Bronco Football win (home or away) and select other accomplishments for Bose State Athletics.

To join in the celebrations and show support for the Broncos, fans and businesses are invited to ALSO turn on Blue lights in their homes and/or offices.

In the Athletic Department news release, Jeramiah Dickey supports the new tradition saying, “Albertsons Stadium is a landmark on campus and in the Treasure Valley. It is fitting to utilize the new feature to send Bronco Nation a call to action or celebration.”

Social media posts will also share these moments with fans.

See below for the guidelines on what occasions will call to 'Light the Blue'.