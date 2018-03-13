New Idaho child tax credit bill headed to Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's House has passed a proposal that would increase an Idaho child tax credit to provide more tax relief to families.

Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter recently signed into law a $200 million tax cut plan that critics argued was flawed because families with multiple children were likely going to end up paying more taxes under the deal.

To ease that concern, legislative leaders introduced a new proposal to create a $205 Idaho child tax credit this session rather than wait until next year to bump up the amount.

The original $200 million plan had only allocated a $130 Idaho child tax credit. It also reduces Idaho's personal and corporate income tax rates.

House lawmakers unanimously passed the $205 child tax credit plan on Tuesday. It must now clear the Senate.