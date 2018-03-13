New Harpy Eagle settles into the World Center for Birds of Prey

BOISE, ID - A Harpy Eagle is settling into his new home at the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise.

The 11lbs. raptor will be available for viewing beginning Tuesday, March 13. Right now, he’s getting used to his new exhibit.

Experts say this eagle’s talons will grow to be about the size of a grizzly bear’s claws, and his trainers describe him as people-friendly, curious and social.

“He is only one of three Harpy Eagles n the country that is trained to sit on a glove, and he is really impressive,” said Erin Katzner, Director of Global Engagement at The Peregrine Fund. “We were a little bit nervous when we started training him because he’s a really big eagle. They’re one of the strongest eagles on the planet.”

The Harpy Eagle is in search of a good name. In fact, a naming contest is underway at the center. The child who chooses the winning name will win a lifetime membership to The Peregrine Fund, as well as other fun prizes.